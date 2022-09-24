Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.7% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.15. 1,914,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average is $103.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

