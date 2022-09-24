Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Saturday, September 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

