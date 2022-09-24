RAI Finance (SOFI) Trading 37.5% Higher Over Last Week

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $46.27 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,933.58 or 0.99982607 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00068095 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002167 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 267,043,750 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. RAI, the native token for RAI Finance is an essential component of the protocol and employs many functions in the ecosystem. The following utilities reflect the current status of the token that can be subject to change based on future governance proposals. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

