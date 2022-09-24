Railgun Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32.22 Million (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Railgun has a market cap of $32.22 million and $154,295.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Railgun coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002929 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Railgun has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Railgun Coin Profile

Railgun was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Railgun’s official website is railgun.ch.

Railgun Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Railgun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Railgun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

