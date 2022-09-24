Rally Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Rally has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $342.00 million and $1.15 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. Rally’s official website is rally.io. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

