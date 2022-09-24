Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

RTX stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

