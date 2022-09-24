RChain (REV) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

RChain (REV) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. RChain has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $93,852.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RChain has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,977.24 or 1.00030865 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006819 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059629 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011589 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005844 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00067253 BTC.
RChain Profile
RChain is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.
Buying and Selling RChain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.