Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Raised by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Raymond James reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

NYSE:O traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.81. 4,557,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,360. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

