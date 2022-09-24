Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 27,984,166 shares changing hands.

Red Rock Resources Stock Down 11.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £4.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

Get Red Rock Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Red Rock Resources news, insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £45,000 ($54,374.09).

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Australia. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.