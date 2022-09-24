Redburn Partners Upgrades Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) to Buy

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $215.82 on Tuesday. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $211.58 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.65.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,970 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $1,120,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,242,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,759,840,977.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,067 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,547 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

