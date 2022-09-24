ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 17.3% Lower This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $21,239.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00801146 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000912 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 31,248,935,644 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

