Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 41,194 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,448 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,194 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.22% of First Financial Bankshares worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $42.52. 326,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,558. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $181,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,969,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

