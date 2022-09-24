Redwood Investments LLC Buys 116,317 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,317 shares during the period. PTC Therapeutics makes up 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.66% of PTC Therapeutics worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,752. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.