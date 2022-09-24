Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,519 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Workiva by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Workiva by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of WK traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.46. 444,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

