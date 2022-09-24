Redwood Investments LLC Has $14.61 Million Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,218 shares during the quarter. Clearfield accounts for about 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Clearfield worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Clearfield by 6.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.72. 315,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,046. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.31. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $130.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. Analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,873,078.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $60,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,873,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $4,970,719. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

