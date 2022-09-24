Redwood Investments LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 29,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 169,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $265.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.