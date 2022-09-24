Redwood Investments LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Price Performance

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $50.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,669.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,513. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.04 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,924.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2,037.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.