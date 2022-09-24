Redwood Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.80.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.74 and its 200 day moving average is $299.44. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $256.20 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

