Redwood Investments LLC Raises Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 481,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,556 shares during the period. Axos Financial makes up approximately 1.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $17,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,809,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,536,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Insider Activity

Axos Financial Stock Performance

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,978. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.40. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

