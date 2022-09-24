Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $9.93 on Friday, reaching $377.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,029. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $374.36 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.