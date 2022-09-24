Release Project Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $650,438.09 (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Release Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Release Project has a market capitalization of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000375 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sport Move (SPORT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Release Project Coin Profile

Release Project is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel.

Release Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

