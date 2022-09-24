renDOGE Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. renDOGE has a market cap of $1.79 million and $44.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011126 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10830384 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00143399 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 10,054,042 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. The official website for renDOGE is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.