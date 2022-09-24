ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.62

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.62 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.34). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 104,785 shares changing hands.

ReNeuron Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of £16.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.33.

Insider Activity at ReNeuron Group

In other news, insider Barbara Staehelin acquired 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £38,100 ($46,036.73). In related news, insider Barbara Staehelin bought 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £38,100 ($46,036.73). Also, insider Iain G. Ross bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,424.84).

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

