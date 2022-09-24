Rentible (RNB) Trading Up 21.3% Over Last Week

Rentible (RNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Rentible has a total market capitalization of $95,611.00 and approximately $13,850.00 worth of Rentible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentible coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rentible has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Rentible

Rentible’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Rentible’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins. Rentible’s official Twitter account is @Rentible_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rentible is rentible.io. The Reddit community for Rentible is https://reddit.com/r/rentible and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rentible

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rentible.io platform is a next-generation edge-to-edge rental experience that uses a conjunction of decentralised infrastructure with smart contracts to elevate sharing-economies to the blockchain era. In addition to the “standard” features of listing, smart search and screening, Rentible will introduce new functionalities made possible through decentralisation such as Rental Agreement supported by smart contract and verified on the blockchain; Immutable records to eliminate fraud and scams; Arbitration Method to settle disputes and involve the community via trusted oracles; and direct FIAT-to-Crypto payment via integrated wallets.Functionalities across the Rentible ecosystem will be accessible by using the RNB token. RNB will also serve as a measure to keep the ecosystem neutral; to benefit from enhanced rewards and discounts, and cab be recouped for the equivalent FIAT value on external exchanges. The RNB token is integral to incentivising users and strengthening the reach of the platform to provide additional value and an enhanced user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

