Request Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $105.10 million and $2.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,141.09 or 1.00071801 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00059945 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00068592 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

