Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.54.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. City State Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

