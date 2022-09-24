Reviewing Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Limestone Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Comerica pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Limestone Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Comerica has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Comerica has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

82.6% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Comerica and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 30.42% 13.63% 1.03% Limestone Bancorp 25.77% 11.97% 1.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comerica and Limestone Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.02 billion 3.21 $1.17 billion $6.85 10.85 Limestone Bancorp $58.35 million 2.23 $14.91 million $2.02 9.70

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Limestone Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Comerica and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 1 5 10 0 2.56 Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Comerica currently has a consensus price target of $95.95, suggesting a potential upside of 29.12%. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Comerica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comerica is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Summary

Comerica beats Limestone Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comerica

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Limestone Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that comprise loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and curbside banking, night depository, internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves communities and small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and employees of these businesses, and other executives and professionals. It operates 20 banking offices in 14 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

