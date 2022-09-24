Reviewing RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. RPT Realty pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 99.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RPT Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for RPT Realty and TPG RE Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 3 4 0 2.57 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 1 1 3.00

Volatility & Risk

RPT Realty currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.13%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 57.94%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than RPT Realty.

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 12.55% 3.45% 1.45% TPG RE Finance Trust 37.31% 7.13% 1.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RPT Realty and TPG RE Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $213.49 million 3.23 $68.64 million $0.26 31.19 TPG RE Finance Trust $240.72 million 2.66 $138.55 million $0.97 8.57

TPG RE Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats RPT Realty on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

