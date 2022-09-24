Rewardiqa Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $13,163.67 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00035198 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

