RH (NYSE:RH) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $356.75.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $246.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.13 and its 200-day moving average is $292.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $708.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,293 shares of company stock worth $4,258,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 31,199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of RH by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.