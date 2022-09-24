Rise (RISE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $97,823.97 and $4.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 203,364,128 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

