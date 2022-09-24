Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 28th

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Rithm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rithm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 63.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Shares of RITM opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RITM. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 43.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 88,781 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 340.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 40,971 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

