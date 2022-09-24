Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 84,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,669,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,167,434.02.

On Friday, September 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 16,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$4,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$1,850.00.

On Friday, September 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 45,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 21,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,560.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 33,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 27,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,720.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,600.00.

Shares of TSE NHK traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,063. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

