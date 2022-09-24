Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 6.9%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 4.57 and last traded at 4.58. Approximately 93,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,315,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.67.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at 9,429,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,512 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,322 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 519,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

