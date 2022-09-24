Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $219.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

