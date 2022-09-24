Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,553,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,510,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $437,984,000 after buying an additional 1,514,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.44. 2,993,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.41.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.