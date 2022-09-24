Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sernova (TSE:SVA)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sernova in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of SVA stock opened at C$0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 18.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$281.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86. Sernova has a 12 month low of C$0.93 and a 12 month high of C$2.22.

About Sernova

Sernova ( TSE:SVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Sernova will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.