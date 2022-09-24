Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sernova (TSE:SVA)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sernova in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a C$6.00 target price on the stock.
Sernova Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of SVA stock opened at C$0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 18.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$281.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86. Sernova has a 12 month low of C$0.93 and a 12 month high of C$2.22.
About Sernova
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
