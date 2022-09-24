Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $29.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

