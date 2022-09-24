Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 774.40% and a net margin of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.836 dividend. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $10.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

