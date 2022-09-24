Sanshu Inu Trading 24.3% Lower This Week (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. Sanshu Inu has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $11,002.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sanshu Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00142542 BTC.

Sanshu Inu Profile

Sanshu Inu’s genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Sanshu Inu’s official website is sanshuinu.finance. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu Finance is a fully decentralized, transactions network where all decisions are made by the community.$SANSHU’s deflationary mechanisms include a burn and redistribution system. 1% of each transaction is burned, and 1% is distributed as rewards to holders.”

