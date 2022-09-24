Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,301 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,091,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

SCHF traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $28.61. 16,886,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471,584. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

