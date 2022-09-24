Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,606 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $27,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,149. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

