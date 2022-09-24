Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 226.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after acquiring an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,495,000 after buying an additional 195,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,259,000 after buying an additional 208,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,470,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.48 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

