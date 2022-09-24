Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 49,284 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,284 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $32,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after acquiring an additional 113,766 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

Insider Activity

Hershey Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $223.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.43. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.