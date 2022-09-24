Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $29,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $220.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.