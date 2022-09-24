Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $44,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,805,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 25,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $176.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 145.51 and a beta of 1.50. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

