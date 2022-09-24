Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683,419 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $35,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

