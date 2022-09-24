Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,294 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of FOX worth $39,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

FOX stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

