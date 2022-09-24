Scout Investments Inc. Has $27.58 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,052 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $27,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $232,613,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $154,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Down 7.6 %

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

