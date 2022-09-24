Scout Investments Inc. Has $37.98 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,506 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 968,199 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Southwest Airlines worth $37,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Melius began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.
Southwest Airlines Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
