Scout Investments Inc. Has $37.98 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,506 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 968,199 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Southwest Airlines worth $37,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Melius began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

